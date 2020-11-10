Parts of Veterans Day ceremony canceled this year due to pandemic; outdoor portion still on

While some will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple events are still planned for Veterans Day in the area.

While the ceremony typically inside the Freeborn County courthouse will not take place this year due to pandemic restrictions, there will still be an outdoor ceremony in front of the courthouse, 411 S. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea. The flag-raising and lowering ceremony, accompanied by taps and the displaying of colors, will take place starting at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Albert Lea American Legion will host a lunch for veterans and their families after the ceremony until 1 p.m., according to Legion Post 56 Cmdr. Jeff Olson. For a freewill donation, roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dessert will be served at the Legion, 142 N. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea.

Hy-Vee will have its annual free breakfast for veterans, just served in a different way. Veterans and active-duty military members can pick up their breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in a drive-thru format in the parking lot of the store, 2708 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru, according to a press release.

Green Mill and Applebee’s will offer free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Wednesday as well. There are some restrictions, which can be found out by calling Green Mill, 2218 E. Main St. in Albert Lea, at 507-377-3000; or Applebee’s, 2740 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea, at 507-373-0380.