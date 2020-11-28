Ornaments to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Oak Park Place has organized an ornament activity to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a press release. Participants will receive two or more snowflake ornaments to decorate at home, keeping one for their own tree and sending one back with a donation of $1 or more for the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota. More snowflakes can be provided for families if needed. Donation snowflakes will be used to decorate one of the festive trees at Oak Park Place, the release stated.

A return envelope with postage will be included with the ornaments. Donations can be made with cash or check made out to Oak Park Place. Those wishing to participate should RSVP by Dec. 6 to Blake Severson at bseverson@oakparkplace.com or call 507-373-5600.