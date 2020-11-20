expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

NRHEG ends season at 2-2 after 21-0 section loss to Medford

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:24 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

MEDFORD — After nearly a month-long break, the NRHEG football team traveled to Medford Tuesday night for a matchup in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament.

The Panthers ran into a tough Tigers team and were unable to move the ball against a stout defensive line. The Tigers moved the ball well to eventually beat the Panthers, 21-0.

The Tigers scored one touchdown in the first, second and third quarters of the game and their first came in the first two minutes of play on a 34-yard run.

The Panthers tried to answer back, but their run game was nonexistent as they struggled to gain any yards. The Tigers made it a two-score game early in the second quarter after a 35-yard rush.

The score remained 14-0 as both teams headed to the locker rooms for the halftime break.

The Panthers defense held on a little bit stronger in the second half, but the offense proved to be the weak spot.

Medford scored one more time late in the third quarter, this time on a 14-yard run. A successful PAT made the score 21-0.

The Panthers mustered just 16 yards offensively. Forty-six yards came through the passing fame and many of the yards were offset after plays that went for losses.

Quarterback Kordell Schlaak threw four completions on 19 attempts for 46 yards.

Receivers Jack Olson, Bo Budach and Alex Dobberstein caught Schlaak’s passes. Olson  caught two for 29 yards, Budach caught one for 15 yards and Dobberstein caught one for two yards.

“That’s a wrap on the 2020 season,” said head coach Marc Kruger. “… I am very proud of this team and how they handled everything this year. We ran into a great team in Medford. The Tigers were able to dominate on the line and that was the biggest difference.”

The Panthers end their season with a 2-2 record.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Jeanette (Jan) Kedrowski

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber

News

Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Business

Albert Lea business is a finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

Education

Southwest standout student

News

State aid set for Minnesota’s turkey farmers

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment runs through December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

News

Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session

Health Updates

Study: Sturgis Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Health Updates

Health department updates COVID-19 testing criteria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County has its highest week of new case growth during pandemic

Business

‘Time will tell how it turns out’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Education

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons to be in distance learning through mid-January

News

Lawmakers look for ways to help businesses, workers

Health Updates

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Business

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October