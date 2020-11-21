expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations, according to a press release. That’s why the American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to urge people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation.

In thanks for helping ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma during this crucial time, all who come to give through Dec. 15 will be automatically entered for a chance to win an outdoor living experience donated by Suburban Propane. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Comfort for more information.

Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Scheduled blood donation opportunities in the area are:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Geneva Community Center, 314 First Ave. SE in Geneva

• Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Albert Lea Family Y, 2021 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.

More News

Jeanette (Jan) Kedrowski

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber

News

Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Business

Albert Lea business is a finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

Education

Southwest standout student

News

State aid set for Minnesota’s turkey farmers

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment runs through December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

News

Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session

Health Updates

Study: Sturgis Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Health Updates

Health department updates COVID-19 testing criteria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County has its highest week of new case growth during pandemic

Business

‘Time will tell how it turns out’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Education

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons to be in distance learning through mid-January

News

Lawmakers look for ways to help businesses, workers

Health Updates

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Business

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October