Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations, according to a press release. That’s why the American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to urge people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation.

In thanks for helping ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma during this crucial time, all who come to give through Dec. 15 will be automatically entered for a chance to win an outdoor living experience donated by Suburban Propane. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Comfort for more information.

Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Scheduled blood donation opportunities in the area are:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Geneva Community Center, 314 First Ave. SE in Geneva

• Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Albert Lea Family Y, 2021 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.