expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Myrna Ganrude

By Submitted

Published 11:01 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Myrna Petra (Dinsmoor) Ganrude passed away November 18, 2020 at her home in Albert Lea, MN.

Myrna Ganrude

Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Assembly of God Church in Albert Lea. Rev. Ryan Quigley will officiate.

Myrna was born July 22, 1937 to Lewis and Erma (Straw) Dinsmoor in Austin, MN. She was the oldest of 4 children. She had 3 brothers. The family lived in Austin until she was 5. The family then built and worked a farm outside of Lyle, MN where Myrna lived and attended school. She was a graduate of Lyle Public School. She then attended nursing school for 2 years but discovered she would rather marry! Myrna and Warren (Rocky) Ganrude were married May 4, 1957 until his death in 1984.

Myrna had many jobs through the years that included babysitting, caretaker of the mentally challenged, nursing home aide, home health care aide, selling Watkins, Avon, and Artex paints. She had many hobbies that included painting, chalk art, various crafts and she loved tatting! She enjoyed making crosses to give away. She also made Christmas ornaments, hearts and shamrocks. Her biggest tatting project was a full tablecloth given to her son Duane and his wife Terri. She was still crocheting until the end to exercise her arthritic fingers. Myrna also loved singing. She sang for many weddings and funerals and at the Church of Christ where the family attended when her children were growing up. Mryna was also a dedicated volunteer for many things including Prayerline for KJLY Radio, Ruby’s Pantry Prayer, Sunday school and SPIRE board. She loved church, remembered birthdays, and prayed for all.

Myrna is survived by her children; Terrance (Carol) Ganrude, Sharon Betz, Steven Ganrude, Duane (Terri) Ganrude, grandchildren; Mark (Allee) Ganrude, Israel Ganrude, Isaac Ganrude, Thomas (Willow) Ganrude, Rachel (Andrew) Dennison, Richard Morgan, Jr., Jadon Betz, Matthew (Aunglic) Morgan, Cory (Lyndzee) Morgan, Nick Ganrude, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Myrna is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Erma Dinsmoor, and brothers Dennis, Paul and Pete Dinsmoor who she took over the role of mother at age 13.

Myrna will be greatly missed by family, friends and her church family. To know her was to love her.

More News

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Elaine Bjerke

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Business

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works

Business

Walz readies new package to aid businesses hurt by curbs

News

Where have CARES Act funds been spent locally?

Health Updates

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for people considered high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicles found and other reports

News

A guide to navigating your virtual Thanksgiving

Health Updates

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber