MNsure’s open enrollment period has begun

MNsure’s open enrollment period began Sunday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22, according to a press release. Minnesotans looking for 2021 health or dental coverage should visit MNsure.org to shop and compare plans. Most Minnesotans who purchase private health plans through MNsure qualify for financial help to lower the cost of their insurance.

MNsure’s contact center will have extended hours during the open enrollment period, including evening assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. MNsure’s contact center can be reached at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.

MNsure-certified brokers and navigators provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that having comprehensive health insurance has never been more important,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure is here to help you get health coverage and give you and your family a little more peace of mind during this uncertain time. Enroll through MNsure.org by December 22, so you can be sure you’re covered come January 1, 2021.”