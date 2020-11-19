expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

A help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa., Sept. 2. Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped sharply last month to 4.6%, down from 5.9% in September. Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo file via MPR News

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

Minnesota’s unemployment rate saw a significant drop from September to October.

New figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the seasonally adjusted rate was 4.6 percent last month, down from 5.9 percent in September.

Minnesota’s rate is a full 2 percentage points lower than the national average.

While there were thousands of jobs added to payrolls, the state still saw a decline in the percentage of people counted as part of the labor force. There has been a steady decline in that statistic since the pandemic hit.

The numbers come before a new round of restrictions that will sideline thousands of service industry workers for the next four weeks.

More News

Malina Corrine Edwards

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October

Duluth airport barred Pence after Trump broke virus rules

‘Dire’ conditions threaten to overwhelm care system

Business

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October

News

Duluth airport barred Pence after Trump broke virus rules

News

‘Dire’ conditions threaten to overwhelm care system

Health Updates

Albert Lea Armory COVID testing hours set

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Daily deaths break another record; 41 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Truck reported stolen, recovered, and other reports

News

What you need to know about Minnesota’s new rules

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system

Business

Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPPOA presents new car, $25K to Arik Matson and family

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID deaths pass 3,000

Health Updates

Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DUI and other reports

News

Buccaneers down Panthers

News

Bringing holiday cheer

Cops, Courts & Fires

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

Faith

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

News

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

News

Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Health Updates

Health department starts texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts

News

Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

News

Give to the Max Day scheduled