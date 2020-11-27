expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline approval due to virus

By Associated Press

Published 5:10 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

ST. PAUL — Two Native American tribes in northern Minnesota are asking state regulators to stop the imminent construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement, saying it would increase the risk of coronavirus infections spreading.

The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa filed a motion late Wednesday asking the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to stay its approval of the $2.6 billion project. They argue construction would put locals at increased risk of coronavirus infections as workers move into the area.

The bands and other pipeline opponents have sued and protested to try to block the project, and an appeal by the state Commerce Department is pending.

They want the PUC to halt the project while that legal challenge plays out.

The pipeline project took a step forward on Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit needed. The Public Utilities Commission has already approved the project several times, but still needs to give construction a final green light.

Enbridge said the pipeline replacement will provide a safer way to transport the oil to Midwest refineries while creating 4,200 construction jobs and generating millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues.

Opponents said the project threatens spills in pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and that the Canadian tar sands oil it would carry would aggravate climate change.

More News

55th year of annual Turkey Bowl gets downsize

A.L. boys’ basketball goes online for workouts, meetings

10 Albert Lea athletes named to All-Conference teams

Bridgewater expected to play vs. Vikings; McCaffrey unlikely

News

55th year of annual Turkey Bowl gets downsize

News

Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline approval due to virus

News

Donation made to Salvation Army

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gordonsville house damaged by electrical fire

Health Updates

Minnesota sets new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day

Business

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

News

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

News

A difficult Thanksgiving for many

News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

News

Filling family comfort foods

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to stay in distance learning through end of December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local