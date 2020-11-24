expand
November 24, 2020

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s state canvassing board was to meet Tuesday to certify the state’s election results, an ordinarily routine task that is drawing closer attention due to President Donald Trump’s efforts to delay it in key states.

Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by more than 230,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points.

Minnesota’s board is made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon; Minnesota Supreme Court Justices Margaret Chutich and Gordon Moore; and Hennepin County District Judges Regina Chu and Christian Sande.

Simon is a Democrat. Chutich, Moore and Sande were all appointed by Democratic governors; Chu was appointed by independent former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Simon told The Associated Press he would vote to certify results. The judges — all appointed to the board by Simon — declined to say how they would vote.

A handful of Republican lawmakers or candidates and several voters filed a petition Tuesday asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to delay the canvassing board’s vote, alleging a variety of problems with the election. The high court didn’t immediately rule on the petition.

