Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

The Minnesota Chamber announced access to Healthy Together, a comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety platform to quickly and easily streamline the organization’s safety during the pandemic, according to a press release. The app gives employers critical information to control transmission within their workplaces, while giving employees full control of their data.

“Employee health and safety is critical to keeping our economy moving forward through the pandemic,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “We’re pleased to bring employers this simple way to help prevent community spread from impacting their workplace and their workforce.”

Any business that is a member of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce can register for Healthy Together at mnchamber.com. The app will then create a tailored Healthy Together “Daily Passport” tool that enables clearance procedures. Employees report how they’re feeling each day through a daily symptom checker that is tailored by organization. They are then either cleared for work or recommended for COVID-19 testing. Companies are able to brand the app for their organization and can send a link to employees to download the app.

“As business owners fight to stay open in their communities, but protect the health and safety of employees and customers, they need tools to monitor and mitigate risk,” said Jared Allgood, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Healthy Together. “We’ve seen firsthand that the most effective response is to take a comprehensive approach. We’re excited to partner with the Chamber to share Healthy Together’s Daily Passport solution with local businesses to not only solve their short-term COVID needs, but also invest in the long-term sustainability of the health, safety and wellbeing of their employees.”