November 5, 2020

Michael Edwards

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Michael Harold Edwards passed away at the young age of 68 on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN at the VA Hospital.

He was a Vietnam War Veteran and was in service from July 23rd, 1974 to June 5th, 1975. He was a field mechanic and worked on B-52 bomber planes. He was very loved by everyone who ever met him. He had few enemies and so many friends. He was the CEO of the Know Stuff Kind Of Guy Club, a very talented professional drummer, an exceptional mechanic, a classic car connoisseur, and a collector of things he thought he might find a use for in the future. He was a light in everyone’s life and always thought positive. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, going on motorcycle rides, and sitting on the deck or front steps drinking coffee. He is survived by Sheila Edwards (Solland), his 6 children, their spouses, and his 12 grandchildren. Son Brandon & Zephaniah Lujan, Son Christopher Westerbur, Daughter Brianna (Breezy) & Andrew Martinez and their kids Preston, Dylan, Devon (Seven) and Brooklyn Clairmont, and Danay Martinez, Daughter Jenessa (Wessa) & Joe Alcala III and their children Vyenna, Braydon, and Elyihas Alcala, Daughter Carissa (Kissa) & Jared (GG) Johnson and their children Willow and Aspen Johnson, Son Christopher & Jayna Edwards and their children Chevy and Freya Edwards. Michael is also survived by his Sister Vicky & Jerry LaCroix, their 5 children, and 4 grandchildren, Son Chad & Kendra LaCroix and their children Shiloh and Shepherd LaCroix, Daughter Danielle & Kevin Floyd and their children Kailee and Krista Floyd, Daughter Lori & Ryan Straight, Son Travis & Aurora LaCroix, and Son Shayne & Tanya LaCroix, Brother Bryan & Shelly Edwards and their 3 children and 3 grandchildren, Son Beau & Elise Edwards, Son Josh & Megan Edwards and their children Ezra, Aiden, and Josephine Edwards, Daughter Lacey & Isaac Schroder, and his Nephew Tylor Edwards. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Harold & Betty Edwards and his youngest Brother Tim Edwards.

