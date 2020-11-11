expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

By Submitted

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and demand for COVID-19 tests, Mayo Clinic will extend the hours of operation at all COVID-19 testing locations across southeast Minnesota, according to a press release.

Beginning today, the following testing locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Albert Lea, East Annex, 210 St. Mary Ave.
  • Austin, 510 Second St. NW
  • Owatonna, Southview Building, 134 Southview St.
  • Red Wing, Professional and Community Center, 1407 W. Fourth St.
  • Rochester, 3033 41st St. NW

The testing site at Mayo Clinic in Rochester will observe the new extended hours once testing fully transitions to its new location on 41st Street Northwest on Nov. 12.       

“The sheer volume of COVID-19 tests our teams have been administering in our region is staggering,” said Deepi Goyal, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, southeast Minnesota region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “With each passing day, new records are being set for COVID-19 tests taken. On Monday alone, Rochester handled more than 1,300 tests, and our health system locations collectively handled 1,100 tests.”

People seeking testing should call their primary care provider or the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to determine if they need to be tested and where to proceed to be tested. People should not go to a COVID-19 testing location without an appointment.

Once patients arrive at the testing site, they will remain in their vehicle and check in for their appointment by phone. When they can be seen, patients will receive a text message or phone call, and proceed into the building to their room. This is where swabbing will take place.

More News

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Affordable Care Act to come before Supreme Court

Education

Freeborn County under ice storm warning; Albert Lea district cancels school for weather

News

Council approves TIF district for housing project

Featured News

‘I’d do it again, too’

Education

‘I worry about these things’

Health Updates

10 COVID-19 myths debunked by Mayo Clinic