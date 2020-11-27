Maynard Loren Bidne, 90, of Emmons, MN, passed away peacefully at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. An online Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, December 4 from Emmons Lutheran Church with Pastor Ryan Henkel presiding. You will be able to watch the livestream of the Memorial Service from the Emmons Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Lime Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Maynard was born on January 25, 1930 in Emmons, MN to Oscar and Esther (Rogness) Bidne. He attended grade school in rural Emmons and went on to graduate from Emmons high school in 1948. He was married to Beverly Honsey on January 1, 1950 in Lime Creek Lutheran Church rural Emmons and to this union five children were born; Virgil, Diane, Linda, Pat and Jan.

Maynard worked in farming and Nelson Silo and Dairy, taught at Hutchinson Vocational Technical School, Silo Matic Sales and Service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and traveling. His family and his faith were his pride and joy.

Maynard’s passing will leave a big void in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They are honored to have shared this life with him.

Maynard is survived by his five children; Virgil (Karen) Bidne, Diane (Gale) Gray, Linda (Greg) Larson, Pat (Doug) Gavle and Jan (Scott) Leonhardi. Twelve Grandchildren; Meghan Dugan, Joseph (Jennifer), Benjamin (Emily), Lauren Bidne, Jennifer Cline, Lindsay (Jason) Shaw, Michael Bakken, Andrew (Angie) Larson, Sarah (Bart) Berven, Lisa (Kevin) George, Ryan (Jennifer) Leonhardi, Kayla (Tony) Luevano; twenty-nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; sister, Pauline (Don) Osheim; one brother-in-law, Harris (Leann) Honsey; sisters-in-law, Berdine Honsey and Mary Honsey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Beverly (Honsey) Bidne, parents, and one grandchild Alison Bidne.

Memorials preferred to Lime Creek Cemetery Fund.