expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Maynard A. Olson

By Submitted

Published 11:19 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Funeral services for Maynard A. Olson will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Emmons Lutheran Church. The Rev. Ryan Henkel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Emmons Lutheran Church Facebook page at the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the Emmons Legion. Visitation for Maynard will be from 4 – 6 PM Friday at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, MN and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Maynard A. Olson

Maynard Arlen Olson was born March 17, 1934 at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, MN, the son of Maurice Olson and Alma (Herth) Olson. Maynard died November 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 86. He was baptized at home and confirmed at Emmons Lutheran Church.

A lifelong resident of Emmons, he graduated from Emmons High School in 1952. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany for almost two years. On June 17, 1961, he married Pauline Katherine Sonksen at Salem Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.

He worked at Wilson’s after the service and later started working with his father obtaining his Master Electrician license. He later took over the family business, Olson Electric. Maynard had many hobbies and passions in life such as: feeding birds, maintaining his Martin houses, woodworking and carving, playing cards, dancing, and was an all-around man of many talents. He was a true Minnesota Vikings, Gophers and Twins fan, and loved all sports in general. Over the years, Maynard and Pauline spent many years fishing, going on many trips to Canada, where Maynard was a guide to many. He always had a sense of humor and enjoyed conversation over a cup of coffee and breakfast with his dear Birthday Buddies.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Pauline Olson, of Emmons, MN; two sisters, LeAnn (Jim) Thompson of Rosemount, MN and Maureen (Bruce) Haugsdal of Albert Lea, MN; and many dear nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Le Roy; as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and volunteers at St. Croix Hospice who comforted and cared for Maynard in the last days of his life.

More News

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Vikings place CB Hill on IR, long snapper on COVID list

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Maynard A. Olson

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Gophers/NCAA

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage burglaries and other reports

Health Updates

Virus surge engulfs the U.S., Texas at 1M cases, Calif. nears

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Affordable Care Act to come before Supreme Court