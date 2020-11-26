expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Mary (Keller) Kellogg

By Submitted

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Mary Ann Kellogg, age 80, of Austin passed away at her home surrounded by her family on November 23rd after a short battle with cancer.

Mary (Keller) Kellogg

Mary was born on July 25th, 1940 in Austin, MN to Clarence and Loretta Keller. She graduated from Austin high school in 1958 where she was Vice President of the student body and a member of the National Honor Society. She started work at Hormel where she met her husband Richard Kellogg. They were united in marriage on February 14th, 1959. Their union produced 2 children, Barb and Lisa. Mary worked at the Oak Leaf, The Old Mill and Jerry’s Other Place. She also had her own business, Mrs. K’s Kitchen.

Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and helped with the Ladies Aid. Mary enjoyed wintering in Cathedral City, CA. She enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards and drinking coffee with her friends. She was a loyal friend, a wonderful mother and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Barb (Darwin) Lysne of Albert Lea, MN, Lisa (Ward) Robinson of Austin, MN. Grandchildren Vanessa Robinson of Minneapolis, MN, Amy (Dayton) of Maricopa, AZ, Zach Robinson of Austin, MN and Dan Lysne of Albert Lea, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Clarence and Loretta Keller, and sister Constance Reed.

Mary was a vibrant, beautiful woman who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Arrangements will be announced at a future date. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. (www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com)

More News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

Filling family comfort foods

Mary (Keller) Kellogg

Joanne Haroldson

News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

News

Filling family comfort foods

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to stay in distance learning through end of December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising