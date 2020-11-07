expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Marriages: October 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in October 2020:

 

Timothy Michael Bennett and Jennifer Lynn Modderman, both of 1605 Todd Ave. in Albert Lea

Colby John Saunders and Eula Brook Johnson, both of 1208 Gene St. in Albert Lea

Dakota Jeffrey Koch and Sydney Monique Mccamish, 621 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea

Kevin Jacob Bergstrom and Karlee Michelle Andersen, both of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea

Debra Florence Strosahl of 201 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea and Bradley Stephen Menges of 3035 Brittany Lane NW Apartment H in Rochester

Tun Lon Sein and Esther Hpung Riq, both of 516 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea

Curtis Edward Hurley-Mellard and Vassandra Larae Starling, both of 205 W. State St. in Kiester

 

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season