November 27, 2020

Marie Carroll

By Submitted

Published 9:33 am Friday, November 27, 2020

Marie Carroll, 89, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Medford Senior Care.

Marie was born September 3, 1931 in Owatonna, MN to Edward, Sr. and Margaret (Kubicek) Haberman. She graduated from Ellendale High School. Soon after, on January 19, 1950, she married Milo “Bud” Carroll and became a housewife. The two shared a long life together, raising four children: Patti, Jackie, Gordy, and Dan.

Marie was very sweet, helpful, and always smiling. No one remembers her ever being mad. Family was Marie’s pride and joy; she would do anything for them. She never told her kids “no” and was always there when they needed her. Marie loved babysitting her grandchildren.

In life, Marie enjoyed traveling, snow-birding in Texas, embroidery, Bluegrass festivals, camping, watching TV (game shows, the RFD channel, and Andy Griffith were some of her favorites), and ceramic painting. She was an avid doll collector and had even painted/created her own ceramic dolls.

Marie is survived by her children, Patti (Wendell) Nesse; Jackie (Doug) Boerner; Gordy (Karol) Carroll; and Dan (Renea) Carroll; her grandchildren, Angie (Eric) Behrens; Nicholas (Malissa) Nesse; Bridget (Jerrid) Schindle; Brandt (Rhiannon) Boerner; Kara (Ray) Peters; Tony (Tammy) Carroll; Robert Carroll; Jordan (Andy Jensen) Carroll; and Travis (Stephanie) Carroll; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris (Don) Hunt; brother, David Haberman; brothers-in-law, Lester (Gloria) Carroll and Dick (Carol) Carroll; sister-in-law, Doris Carroll; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Alvin Wobschall.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Bud; and her siblings: Edward Haberman, Jr., Roselyn Blazek, and Eugene Haberman.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Ellendale with Pastor Richard Sliper officiating. Public visitation will take place one-hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow services at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale.

