Margery Mary Bice

Margery Mary (Boyer) Bice, age 89, of Mankato, formerly of Freeborn, MN died Friday, October 30, 2020 at MCHS-Mankato, MN from natural causes.

Margery was born Feb. 4, 1931 in New Richland, MN, Waseca County, the 11th child of twelve born to John M. and Helen (Sanftner) Boyer. She went to school in Alden, MN until the 10th grade then graduated from Albert Lea High School, the class of 1948. She worked at Woolworth’s and Montgomery Ward stores where she met her husband Fay Bice. The couple were married July 12, 1950 in Albert Lea. They lived in Freeborn where they had a Radio and TV shop. Marge was her husband’s bookkeeper for many years. They were parents to 2 children, Deborah Kay and Douglas John.

Marge was a member of the United church of Christ in Freeborn and belonged to the Nite Circle for many years. She also belonged to the Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary. Marge moved to Albert Lea to Shady Oaks Apartments in October 2001 after the death of her husband Fay. She was active in volunteering at her Apartments. She was secretary of the Resident Council and a Co-Chair Volunteer Site Manager of the Semcac Senior Dining at Shady Oaks for several years. In 2011 Marge moved to Mankato to be closer to family.

She made many different craft items and loved to sew. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, reading and bird watching; watching the Twins and going to a casino.

Marge loved her family dearly, especially her granddaughter and 3 grandsons and her 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah (husband Dean) Bohm of Mankato; son Douglas (wife Bonnie) Bice of Cold Spring, MN; Grandchildren: Sheila (husband Tom) Karels of St. Clair, MN; Christopher Bohm of Mankato, Tom (wife Lyndsey) Bice of New London, MN; Charlie (wife Hannah) Bice of Ramsey, MN; Great-grandchildren: Jordan, Morgan and Brandon Karels of St. Clair, MN; Collin, Emma and Rylee Bice; Murphy and Rowen Bice; one great-granddaughter, Delanie; brother, Lyle (Jeannie) Boyer of Albert Lea; sister-in-law: Ramona Boyer of Albert Lea, MN; brothers-in-law: Larry (Gloriann) Bice of Brooklyn Park, MN; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fay in 2001, sisters: Dorothy Boyer, Luella (Bob) Bergen, Anna (Leslie) Peterson; brothers: Johnny, Art, Richard, Charlie (Ellen), William, Walter (Rose), and Francis (Margaret). Brothers and sisters-in-law: Zane (Millie) Bice, Lane (Lois) Bice, Shirley (Lawrence) Conklin, and Mildred Boyer.