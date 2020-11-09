expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Man gets prison for fatally punching man on bus

By Associated Press

Published 9:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for fatally punching a 75-year-old man who had asked his group to be quiet on a city bus.

The Star Tribune reports 24-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court Friday to 13 years and four months in prison on one count of unintentional second-degree murder for killing Shirwa Hassan Jibril last year.

Davis-Miles pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

According to court documents: Davis-Miles and his friends were on a city bus Nov. 6, 2019 when Jibril approached them and asked them to quiet down. The exchange was captured on a bus camera.

Davis-Miles and his group threatened to beat up Jibril when he disembarked. Soon after, they followed him as he exited at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center.

Surveillance video and witnesses told police that Davis-Miles walked next to Jibril before approaching him and punching him once, knocking him backward. Jibril struck his head on the pavement.

Jibril died of his injuries six days later. His family has said Jibril was a Somali immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 2007.

More News

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Albert Lea girls’ soccer gives out seasonal awards

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

Education

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Gophers/NCAA

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

News

Walz hints at targeted restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

United South Central picks up second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man gets prison for fatally punching man on bus

News

Minnesota’s elder care facilities try to balance safety with mental health as COVID rises

Health Updates

Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home destroyed, 1 injured in Albert Lea fire

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites