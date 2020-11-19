Malina Corrine Edwards

Malina Corrine (Hodnefield) Edwards was born August 23, 1929, the daughter of Malina and Carl Hodnefield of Lakefield, MN; the youngest of 11 children. She attended Mankato Teachers College and taught 2nd grade for two years in Hollandale, MN. She then met and married Raymond Ellsworth Edwards on January 12, 1952 residing on the farm in Hollandale. They were married 53 years.

She was a member of the Hollandale Reformed Church, was a long-term member of the Grace Circle and the quilters group which assembled many quilts for missions.

Corrine was a homemaker, taking care of her five children. She was an excellent cook and always the hostess well into her advancing years. She was a skilled seamstress – making some of her children’s clothes, sweatshirts for the grandchildren, stuffed animals and Dutch lace and satin dolls for some of the gals. She was an excellent quilter, making quilts for each of her grandchildren, gifting it to them before their high school graduation. Other important parts of her life included being a girl scout leader, bird watching out her kitchen window, word games and playing Sequence, gardening, flowers, canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She delighted all with her baking skills, especially making cinnamon rolls and donuts when the family would come to visit. Her freezer was always filled with excess treats – just in case! Corrine wore many hats. She was a wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. Above all, she loved time spent with her family, and cherished moments together with them.

Most recently, she resided in Northfield, MN at The Family Residence where their loving staff were the hands and feet of Jesus to her each day.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; siblings, Hjalmer, Jerome, Ernest, Cornelius, Oniel, Clarence, Ruth, Ester and Edna Hodnefield and Esther Benson; and daughter in-law, Jane Edwards.

She was survived by her five children, Allen (Sue) Edwards of Alexandria, MN, Carla (Craig) Taft of Hardin, MT, Dr. Douglas (Diane) Edwards of Albert Lea, MN, Carolyn (Joe) Plutowski of Goodhue, MN, and Steve (Jodi) Edwards of Cedar Falls, IA; 18 grandchildren, Summer, Mariah, Lacey, Alex, Brock, David, Jonathan, Amber, Mark, Daniel, Matthew, Bethany, Leah, Andrea, Drake, Dillan, Cole, and Cooper; 17 great-grandchildren, Aspen, Mia, Siena, Evren, Norah, Charlie, Liv, Hudson, Emma, Liam, Ilias, Harper, Ava, Knox, Winslow, Connor, and Ezra; as well as many extended relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, December 12th at 1:00 pm at the Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. A private family funeral will follow at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Neal Ooms officiating. Burial will then take place at the Hollandale Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at approximately 2:00 pm on Saturday, and can be viewed on the obituary page of the Bonnerup website, www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Cards may be sent to the residence of Dr. Douglas Edwards 22038 Wild Ridge Road, Albert Lea, MN, 56007, with any memorials made to the Hollandale Reformed Church.