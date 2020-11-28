Local company wins Pillar Award

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Minnesota named Granicrete Minnesota in Albert Lea one of its 2020 Pillar Award winners for its partnership in award-winning project in the residential under $100,000 category of its annual Contractor of the Year awards competition, according to a press release.

Each year, NARI-MN presents CotY and Pillar awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their work on remodeling projects. Pillar Awards are given to NARI-MN associate members that have partnered with a NARI-MN contractor on a winning CotY project. This is the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers, the release stated.

Granicrete Minnesota is a family owned business that started in 2008. The company specializes in concrete overlay for residential and commercial projects in both interior and exterior applications. Countertops and flooring are two of the major uses of Granicrete. Granicrete Minnesota has been featured in HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “DIYs: I Hate My Kitchen,” the Minneapolis Artisan Home Tour andthe Minneapolis Home & Garden Show — where it has been showcased in the Idea Home for the past four years and in HGTV Magazine.

Contractors from around the metropolitan area vie for CotY Awards each year. Judging is based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty by an impartial panel of industry experts. NARI-MN named the winners at its annual awards celebration, which was held virtually this year. CotY winners can advance to the regional and national competition, representing quality Minnesota craftsmanship and innovation. Winners at the regional and national level will be awarded in April 2021.

Mackmiller design + build reached out to Granicrete Minnesota for the family wine room remodel it was designing. Having worked with Tom and Jean Eaton before, they knew they could get the one-of-a-kind, Tuscan-themed wine room the family was looking for. The benefits of using Granicrete products in this project was the creativity of the product, according to the press release, and getting the look of a flagstone floor without the demo or added height to the floor saved the homeowner time and money. Granicrete Minnesota designed a unique onyx wine-tasting table that could be lit from below to give more ambiance to the wine cellar.

NARI is a professional association whose members adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing.