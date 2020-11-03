Letter: Thanks to all who helped with Halloween event

The saying “it takes a village” is usually coined for raising children, but last week I believe it was an explanation in creating a community Halloween event during a pandemic. Though our Downtown Spooktacular event looked very different from years past, where the sidewalks would be filled with littles and bigs, we still managed to share some joy together this 2020. My thank you list is long, but everyone mattered in making this event happen and happen safely: Our local businesses for donating candy, treats and even the fun reusable bags our goodies were handed out in; Sue Yost, our public health director, whose job has become the weight of mountains over the last nine months, but still remains a positive light of information and help to our community; our city staff for helping guide the process and supply us with the traffic cones; all my wonderful roommates, aka staff from ALEDA, the chamber and special members from my Main Street board for helping to pack all the goodie bags up and work the drive-thru event itself; and of course, the ALPD for taking our frantic call when moments before the event started we had three different streets and intersections blocked with traffic (due to such an awesome community turnout). They came to the rescue in a matter of minutes and had everything flowing/moving again! Events are hard to create and power any time; doing so in the midst of a pandemic certainly doesn’t make anything easier, but our community sure knows how to show up when they’re called upon! I thank each of you for living the #strongertogether mantra this 2020! We are Albert Lea!

Holly Karsjens

executive director

Main Street Program and Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau