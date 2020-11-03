Letter: Thanks for the promises made and kept

Donald Trump fought back against the media’s fake news. However, his record is: Promises made; promises kept.

1. Trump built the greatest economy in history.

2. Cut taxes, rebuilt our military.

3. Negotiated fair trade deals, lowered prescription drug prices.

4. Reformed the criminal justice system.

5. Ensured our borders are secured.

6. Dec. 19, 2018: Defeated ISIS in Syria

7. December 2019: U.S. forces hunted down al-Baghdadi, who was a brutal killer.

8. Trump’s promise: As long as I am president of the U.S., Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

9. Defended the Constitution.

Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic. Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services provided funding to support the National Human Trafficking Hotline to identify perpetrators and give victims the help they need.

In addition, he placed conservative judges on our courts. After 47 years and paying for abortions, I have lived to see that we have Judge Amy Coney Barrett now sworn in and seated on the Supreme Court.

Sadly, since 1995, the courts have forced Minnesota taxpayers to pay for elective abortions. The total amount of state taxpayer dollars on abortion now exceeds $25 million. In 2019 alone, 9,922 unborn children were killed by abortion in our state. Since 1973, we have lost more than 650,000 Minnesotans to abortions.

Thanks to Ivanka Trump, a graduate of Wharton School of Business with a degree in economics in 2005, acting as the president’s senior advisor, in addition to being a wife and mother of three, a job for which she does not receive a salary, has pushed for a child tax credit and paid family leave for federal workers.

Thanks to Eric Trump, who since the age of 21 has been dedicated to the fight against pediatric cancer. Two years later, in 2007, he established the Eric Trump Foundation and has raised more than 30 million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, including the funding of a state-of-the-art surgical ICU, which opened in his name in February 2015.

Thanks to Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the coronavirus task force, all the doctors who are working to defeat the virus, saving as many lives as possible, focusing on the signs, the facts and the data sheltering those at highest risk. Trump also made ventilators available to all the hospitals that were in need of such equipment. Soon, we will have a vaccine.

Finally, thanks to all the medical professions, the veterans who are keeping our country safe, law enforcement, firemen, teachers and volunteers, farmers for food and truckers who deliver to stores.

Salute the flag, stand for the national anthem, kneel before the cross and serve our Lord.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea