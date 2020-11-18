Letter: Thank you for recognizing veterans

Usually we’re in Cass Lake, Minnesota, deer hunting and attend the Veterans Day activities while we’re there. This year we didn’t go deer hunting because of the virus.

While in Albert Lea, Hy-Vee, Applebee’s and Green Mill restaurants made my day. How so? They each provided a free meal to this old Korean veteran on Veterans Day. A click of the heels and a snappy salute plus a full tummy to the three recognizing all military veterans.

I thank them!

Bob Hanson

Albert Lea