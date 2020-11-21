expand
November 21, 2020

Letter: Support Marion Ross statue

By Submitted

Published 8:07 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Soon, a bronze statue of Marion Ross, America’s favorite TV mom and Albert Lea native, will enhance the beauty of our downtown. It will feature Marion sitting on a bench near the Performing Arts Center and looking toward Fountain Lake. There will be space on the bench to sit for a photo selfie. The artist is at now at work, with plans to dedicate the statue next summer. Marion has for many years taken a personal interest in Albert Lea Community Theatre, Freeborn County Historical Society and the Performing Arts Center, raising thousands of dollars for their benefit and contributing to the quality of life in our community.

A committee is now at work raising funds for this project, selling named sidewalk bricks for $250 and $500 or recognition on a bronze plaque for $5,000. If you would like to support this project with a named brick, you may send a check payable to Albert Lea Downtown Association and mailed to Pat Mulso, 510 W. Richway Drive, Albert Lea MN 56007. We thank you for your consideration.

Rosalie Truax

Albert Lea

