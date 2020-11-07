expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Letter: It was a privilege to serve as commissioner

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

I would like to take a moment to congratulate Officer Ted Herman on winning the election to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners. I will do whatever I can to make this as smooth of a transition as possible. The voters have spoken, and as always, I will abide and respect the will of the people.

Although I came up short in this election, I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported me in this election and in the past elections. It was truly an honor and a privilege to represent you as your county commissioner. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve you.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season