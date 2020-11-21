expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Letter: Is our democracy endangered?

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

World democracies are under attack. Authoritarianism is on the rise in Poland, Hungary, Turkey, India and the Philippians. Italian dictator Mussolini once said the path to authoritarianism is like plucking a chicken one feather at a time. 

Republicans won the last election. We are a center right nation. Republicans gained seats in the House, will probably maintain control of the Senate, turned over a governorship and made gains in states’ legislatures. Republicans only lost the presidency. The election of Vice President Biden gives us pause to think and ask ourselves: Are we being plucked like Mussolini’s chicken, one feather at a time? 

The path to authoritarianism can be seen looking back in time. But can we see it in the present? Authoritarianism: 

1. Attacks freedom of the press (“enemy of the people,” fake news).

2. Creates fear of the “other” (migrants and Muslims).

3. Chips around reality with false statements (COVID-19 is a hoax) and/or conspiracy theories (Kellyanne Conway spoke of “alternative” facts” — think CloudStrike).

4. Hallows out institutions (federal agencies depicted as a “Deep State”).   

5. Eviscerates one’s political opponents, fails to fill vacancies with qualified personnel and surrounds one’s self with loyalists.

6. Appoints sympathetic judges to the courts. 

7. Exercises control over the military (as in the attempt to invoke the “Insurrection Act of 1807” to quell protests in the street).

“I have never felt that this president (Trump) has ever truly respected the Constitution, the rule of law and the freedoms embodied in our democratic process.” — Tom Ridge, former GOP governor of Pennsylvania and Homeland Security secretary.

Kenneth Jensen

Albert Lea

More News

Jeanette (Jan) Kedrowski

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber

News

Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Business

Albert Lea business is a finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

Education

Southwest standout student

News

State aid set for Minnesota’s turkey farmers

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment runs through December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

News

Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session

Health Updates

Study: Sturgis Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Health Updates

Health department updates COVID-19 testing criteria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County has its highest week of new case growth during pandemic

Business

‘Time will tell how it turns out’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Education

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons to be in distance learning through mid-January

News

Lawmakers look for ways to help businesses, workers

Health Updates

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Business

Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops to 4.6% in October