Letter: Green energy deal will not help economy

What are you talking about, Ted? “Casino authoritarian capitalism?” Capitalism is all about freedom; socialism is authoritarian. What is better than capitalism, and where can this be found, Ted?

The green energy deal does not help the economy by creating jobs. Using more of the workforce to produce unreliable, impractical and more expensive energy will hurt the economy greatly.

You are seriously dumb enough to think man is causing climate change? The earth is 3.5 billion years old, Ted. You have at best 150 years of data and many special interests pushing their agenda. You do know it is quite lucrative for politicians to throw piles of taxpayers’ money at green energy schemes, and in return they receive large campaign donations. And you think our government can alter climate change? OMG! So stupid it hurts! And while our country suffers severe economic hardship due to your green energy deal, China, Africa, India, etc., do as they please. Take a drive in the country and take a good look around and take a breath of fresh air, Ted. We are not destroying the planet. The only real damage I see is those ridiculous eyesore wind turbines.

Our government is $25 trillion in debt. Why do you think the government can solve or manage anything?

Marlin Johnson

Albert Lea