Letter: Enjoying the sounds of silence

Have you heard any beautiful sounds lately? I have, and it is the most beautiful sound I have heard in the last four years. I can even describe it for you. It is the sound of silence. I haven’t heard Rocking Robin doing any tweet, tweet, tweeting.

I find it so deafening to my ears. I was getting ready to go buy some hearing aids. I find it hard to believe that there were so many gullible Trump supporters as there were. Trump predicted he was going to have a cure for that COVID virus by election time. They have been trying to find a cure for the common cold or flu forever. Can you believe that those weak-minded, gullible Trump supporters again swallowed his barf?

Whatever happened to freedom of the press? The last letter I wrote I had to agree to omit my last sentence in it or I had to pay to have it published. All I was doing was expressing my opinion. I wasn’t then or now running for any office. I spent 20 years of my life in the military protecting everyone’s right to expressing their opinion — no matter how wrong it may be. That should include me. It makes me feel that far-right Republicans feel free speech only applies to them. It is my understanding that letters to the editor is only for people expressing their opinions.

Everything in this letter is all my opinion and no one else’s. I just thought I would mention it to anyone who might be concerned. For those of you that don’t know what gullible means, look it up in your dictionary. Some dictionaries don’t have gullible in it.

Yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea