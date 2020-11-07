expand
November 7, 2020

Letter: District should not punish for following guidelines

By Submitted

Published 8:04 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

I have heard numerous reports of students being marked absent and/or threatened with truancy while off of school due to sickness and possible COVID exposure. During this pandemic, our district should be more understanding and adjust their absence and truancy policy. Parents and guardians are doing the right things by keeping their children home from school if they are sick or may have been exposed. You are encouraging families to send children to school despite knowing they may spread the virus. Shame on the district and administrators for allowing this to happen. You should be encouraging families to follow health guidelines, not punishing them for doing so. I look forward to hearing your response and possible policy changes.

Tasia Olson

Albert Lea

