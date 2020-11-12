expand
November 12, 2020

Laurene “Joy” Peterson

Laurene “Joy” Peterson (nee Cassel), age 90 of Albert Lea, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home in Albert Lea.

Joy was born on July 24, 1930 in Albert Lea to Mart and Ella (Lewis) Cassel. She grew up in Clarks Grove and attended Barlow Country School and graduated from Albert Lea High School. Joy then went on to attend the Naeve Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Naeve Hospital for 45 years. She married Elzo Peterson on June 5, 1953 in Clarks Grove. Together they raised 4 children.

Joy and Elzo were members of First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove. Joy was a Sunday school teacher, a Vacation Bible School teacher, and a camp nurse. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, camping, and going for car rides. Most of all Joy loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Joy is survived by her husband of 67 years Elzo; children John (Deb), Jerry (Mary), Linda (Dirk) Jungquist; daughter-in-law Lori; grandchildren Jason (Shannon), Jill (Ryan) Hanson, Laura (Rob) Lynett, Katie (fiancé Andy Koehn) Jungquist, Scott, Beth (Matt Skelton) Jungquist; great grandchildren Noah, Audrey, Trent Hanson, Tricia Hanson, and Lainey Lynett; brother-in-law Warren (Jan) Kelly; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Paul; sisters Neva (Al) Lembke, Nadine (Bud) Berg, and Jean Kelly.

A private family service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and burial will be in Clarks Grove Cemetery.

