Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Ruby’s Pantry announced that Nov. 7 was the last Ruby’s Pantry located at Albert Lea Assembly of God Church due to the many changes and restrictions, according to a press release.

There are still Ruby’s Pantry locations nearby, the release stated, and volunteers are searching for a new location to serve from in Albert Lea. For more information about a new Ruby’s Pantry location to visit, visit www.rubyspantry.org or call Ruby’s Pantry at 651-674-0009.