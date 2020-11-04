expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Janice “Jan” Laak

By Submitted

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Age 80 of Inver Grove Heights

Janice “Jan” Laak

Formerly of Albert Lea, MN

Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Holly Laak; parents, Melvin & Irma Steele; brothers, Dennis & Carroll Steele. Survived by sons, Mark (Sara) & Todd (Julie) Venem; daughter, Beth (Jimmy) Jacobs; step-sons, Randi (Wendy Haggerty) & Robbie (Susan) Laak; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Bev) Steele; sister, Myrna (Harold) Paulson; sisters-in-law, Pat & Jo Steele; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 9-11 AM Tuesday, November 10th, Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Due to COVID restrictions the memorial service to be held at 11 AM will be limited to family. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial preferred to St. Croix Hospice or Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

More News

Larry Flatness

Michael Edwards

Janice “Jan” Laak

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Elections & Campaigns

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

Health Updates

Twin Cities ICU capacity pressured as COVID-19 cases climb

Education

USC referendum renewal passes; NRHEG referendum increase fails

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 3,800 new cases in Minnesota — 18 in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Worth County election results

Elections & Campaigns

Winnebago County election results

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after allegedly pulling gun and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Elections & Campaigns

Edwin, Forman, Herman lead county races

Elections & Campaigns

Dornink leads District 27 race; more votes to be counted

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett wins fourth term as District 27A representative

Education

Albert Lea school referendum voted down

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins Minnesota

Education

Skaar likely to be reelected, Hoffman and Olson likely winners of open school board seats

Elections & Campaigns

Rasmussen leads in 5th Ward City Council race

Elections & Campaigns

Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term

Elections & Campaigns

McConnell wins reelection, but control of Senate at stake

Elections & Campaigns

2020 Freeborn County election results

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

Music therapy used to help people through end-of-life journeys

News

This Week in History: Moose sightings reported near Highway 65

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2020

News

Virtual open house for Albert Lea Highway 65 project set