November 3, 2020

Knights, Panthers and Wolverines all record Monday wins

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons and NRHEG volleyball teams all competed Monday night and all three came away with victories.

Alden-Conger continued its 2020 dominance with a 3-0 win over Nicollet.

The Knights are now 7-0 and will play again Thursday night on the road against Mankato Loyola.

Glenville-Emmons took on Lyle-Pacelli and dominated to win in straight sets, 3-0.

Skyler Cosens had five kills, three digs and one block. Lauren Heskett led the team with eight kills and 11 digs. Kayler Nesset also had 11 digs on top of her two kills and one ace. Gracie Dahlum  led the Wolverines in assists with 10, while also recording eight digs and two kills.

The Wolverines are now 2-6 overall and in conference play. They will be back in action Thursday night at home against Leroy-Ostrander.

NRHEG was the only team in the surrounding area to take its match farther than the third set, defeating Blooming Prairie 3-2 (25-17, 16-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-9).

Kendall Johnson led with 13 kills and 10 digs. Grace Tufte did a nice job setting up her teammates with 21 assists on top of one digs and three aces. Hallie Schultz also had a high number of assists with 18. Schultz also had an astounding nine aces throughout the match.

“The girls showed a lot of heart and fight tonight in our game,” said head coach Onika Peterson. “Blooming was the first game of the season and we lost 3-0 and  the second set was 8-25. We have made a ton of progress from that night to now. I’m very proud of the girls and the strides they have made. Our defense was very scrappy tonight and our hitters continue to be aggressive at the net.”

The Panthers move to 2-6 on the season and play again Friday night when they host Maple River.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

