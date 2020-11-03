expand
November 3, 2020

Sarah Stultz, managing editor of the Albert Lea Tribune, was an October presenter at Kiwanis. She gave a talk about the newspaper industry. Looking on is Bruce Haugsdal and Paul Ehlers. - Provided

Kiwanis hosts speaker

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

