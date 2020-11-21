Jeanette (Jan) Kedrowski

Jeanette Kedrowski, age 80 died at Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake on November 19, 2020. Jeanette B.Kedrowski was born on May 11, 1940 in Waite Park, MN, daughter of Willard & Mildred (Schlicht) Baggenstoss. At the age of 15, she moved to St. Paul to be a nanny.

She got married at the age of 18 and started a family. Family was very important to Jan. She had a special gift of caring for people, especially the elderly. Jan was a hard worker and worked for Quality Park Products for 35 years until the company closed. She then turned her leisure activity of helping her neighbors into a second career by becoming a home health aide. She was forced to retire when her own health issues interfered with her ability to care for others. She eventually moved to assisted living at Summit Hill and then to Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake. Jan was a longtime member of St. Adalbert’s Rosary Society and spent countless hours planning and working at church dinners and raffles. She made many close friends along the way and continued to serve her church by being part of the prayer chain. Jan’s faith was very strong. She was extremely happy when she moved to Cerenity Care Center so she could attend Mass and pray or lead the rosary in the chapel right down the hall. Jan loved to talk on the phone and always kept in touch with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and watching her favorite tv shows. Jan was a very kind and generous person who liked to get to know people. It never took her long to make friends. As her living arrangements changed over the past several years, she took it in stride and continued making good friends, looking out for people and helping them in any way she could. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Care Center and Fairview Hospice for their compassion, care, friendship, kindness, and support of physical, mental and spiritual health. Survivors include her children, Cathy Maslowski of Oakdale, Dick Kedrowski (Kelly) of Fridley, Karen (Mark) Sanderson of Albert Lea, and Tom Kedrowski of North St. Paul; grandchildren, Michelle Maslowski, Kaitlyn & Leah Hansen, and Sara & Amy Sanderson; siblings, Jerry (Betty) Baggenstoss, June Hoffman, and Alan (Debbie) Baggenstoss; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends Preceded in death by parents; sister, Diane Baggenstoss; and brother-in-law, Leon Hoffman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at St Adalbert Catholic Church, 265 Charles Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Monday at the church. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. The family is planning to host a celebration of life in the future when COVID restrictions are lifted.