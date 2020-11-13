expand
November 13, 2020

Ione J. Kelly

By Submitted

Published 10:31 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Funeral Services for Ione J. Kelly, of Albert Lea, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 16, at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. The Rev. John Holt will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Private interment Lakewood Cemetery, Albert Lea. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ione died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, just 2 days before her 96th birthday.

Ione was born November 13, 1924, in Manchester, MN, to Ida (Mathiason) and Jacob Litland.

At about the age of 10 they moved to Albert Lea where she started going to Ramsey School. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1942 and attended Luther College for 1 year.

In July 1948, she married Harry G. Kelly at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. They were blessed with two children John and Mary.

She had been an active member of First Lutheran Church for over 80 years. She sang in church choir for 20 years, served on many committees and commissions and was past president of FLCW. She also enjoyed quilting with the “Happiness is a Blanket” group.

She enjoyed playing bridge and entertaining. She loved cats and other than her own, she provided food and shelter for many homeless cats.

Over the years she had worked in the office at Wilson & Co., Drs. C.L. and F.L. Blunt and finally at Albert Lea Wholesale from which she retired in 1986.  Her family was always number one.

She is survived by son John (Robin) Kelly and their children Ben (Mariah) and Brittany (Blake) Peterson; daughter Mary (Tim)  Stapleton and their children Andrew (Kelly) and Matt (Adi); great grandchildren:  Boyd Kelly, Forrest, Austun, Lauren and Wyatt Peterson. Also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Marpe of CA, Annie Kelly of OR, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, parents Ida and Jacob Litland,  Harry’s parents Abbie and Harry F. Kelly and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Ione J. Kelly

