Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Ice falling from or pulling down power lines and trees as temperatures warmed Wednesday caused sporadic power outages and other damage in the area.

“The weight of the ice last evening, now melting, is causing power lines and tree limbs/branches to break, thus causing power outages around our service territory,” Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services stated on its Facebook page. “If you experience a power outage, please call 800-734-6421 to report it. Having your account number handy and any additional cause of outage information, is very helpful. Our crews are working hard to restore as safe and fast, as possible.”