I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

The Interstate 90 eastbound paving project between Albert Lea and Austin has been completed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to be alert for work crews, who may be briefly on site for project cleanup work.

The project, which began in May, included the repaving of eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. The ramps at Freeborn 46 were reconstructed and some culvert work also occurred.

Croell Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa, was the prime contractor for the $14.5 million project.

Motorists can find more information about the project at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-repaving-austin/ or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Crews are following guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Not all construction projects are complete. MnDOT reminds motorists about work zone safety:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.