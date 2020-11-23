expand
November 23, 2020

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for people considered high-risk

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 am Monday, November 23, 2020

Starting today, Hy-Vee is reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers considered high-risk in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region, according to a press release.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

  • Ages 60 and older
  • Expectant mothers
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness,” the release stated. “Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe.”

All other customers are asked to respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.

