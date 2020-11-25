expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Two types of Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetables are being recalled for possible listeria contamination. Provided

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

By Submitted

Published 9:29 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region  due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products, according to a press release.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

  • Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352
  • Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

    Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix was one of two vegetable mixes recalled Tuesday. Provided

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3. No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee customer care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-772-4098.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works