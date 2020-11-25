expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

By Submitted

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

All Hy-Vee stores will donate Thanksgiving meals to local families in need this holiday season, according to a press release. More than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores are donating up to 100 meal kits each to a local nonprofit partner in their community who will distribute the meals to local families in need. Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a small family of four.

The meal kits include a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie. Each nonprofit partner will make the determination on who receives the meals.

“The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee Inc. “As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

In addition to the donations made through retail store locations, Hy-Vee will also directly donate a total of more than 2,500 meal packages to six community partners. Those partners are the Iowa Department of Human Services in Des Moines, Iowa; Urban Dreams in both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri; Urban League of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Page Education Foundation/Hallie Q Brown Community Center in Minneapolis.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works