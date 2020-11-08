Home destroyed, 1 injured in Albert Lea fire

A home was destroyed and one person was injured in a fire on Gene Avenue Friday afternoon in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire on Gene Avenue, according to a press release. When authorities arrived, they found a fire at a mobile home a 1001 Gene Ave.

The home was reportedly fully engulfed, and one person received minor injuries while trying to rescue pets in the home.

The release stated the person was treated at the scene and was released without being taken to the hospital.

Fire crews remained on scene until 6 p.m. extinguishing hotspots.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s was expected to have arrived at the scene Saturday morning to assist with the investigation. The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

The release stated the structure was a total loss, and the structure to the east received minor damage due to heat.