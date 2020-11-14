expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Guest Column: Celebrating Education Week in Albert Lea

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Guest column by Kim Nelson

 

Today, more than ever, the importance of education should be our number one priority.

As learners of all ages acquire the knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and habits that define them, they build the foundation of learning. Education facilitates that learning. Education can be formal or informal as well as being based on experiences.

Kim Nelson

In Albert Lea we are so blessed to have such diverse opportunities to learn and grow. From early childhood to aging adult classes, the community comes together to provide pathways for all ages to be life-long learners.

Some of these experiences include child care centers, preschools, head-start, K-12 public school, private school, homeschooling, higher education, customized training, continuing education, community education, adult basic education and Aging Mastery classes. All of these opportunities to learn and grow are supported by initiatives organizations in the community.

The Albert Lea Education Foundation is one of those organizations that supports acquiring the skills necessary to be contributing members of society. The purpose of the foundation is to work in cooperation with the District 241 school board to ensure that the activities of the foundation are consistent with the districts goals and policies. This partnership has proven to be an asset to the community.

Through district and foundation collaboration we have seen the addition of the Greater Albert Lea Education Project, which connects business/industry with high school students in the classroom and through experiential learning. This program has been successful and will continue to be a priority for both the foundation and the school district.

The work that the foundation does is just one example of the wonder efforts of supporting education in our community! Take time today to thank those who have provided you education, both formal and informal. This education has helped you acquire your values, beliefs and knowledge.

Keep on learning.

Kim Nelson is an Albert Lea Education Foundation board member as well as an Albert Lea District 241 school board member.

More News

Letter: Enjoying the sounds of silence

Letter: Support cultured meat research

Letter: What kind of Catholic is Biden?

Principal’s Corner: Everyone has to be flexible learners right now

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Principal’s Corner: Everyone has to be flexible learners right now

Education

Guest Column: Celebrating Education Week in Albert Lea

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Education

Star class: Lakeview fifth graders

Health Updates

Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress

Health Updates

Walz considering new virus restrictions amid deadliest week

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea sports put on hold, ending fall seasons

News

Fading Bears look to stop skid against resurgent Vikings

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: COVID surge continues across the state

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle shot with BB gun and other reports

News

Hunters encouraged to help protect wild deer herd

Elections & Campaigns

After court ruling, few Minnesotans risked late ballots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Supreme Court to review Freeborn County sheriff salary case

News

GOP backs off from seeking to strip Walz of emergency powers

Health Updates

State to open new COVID-19 testing site in Albert Lea next week

Gophers/NCAA

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage burglaries and other reports

Health Updates

Virus surge engulfs the U.S., Texas at 1M cases, Calif. nears

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area