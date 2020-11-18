Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

Nonprofit organizations in southeast Minnesota seeking to advance racial equity are encouraged to apply for funding from Mayo Clinic’s EverybodyIN Fund for Change, according to a press release.

Mayo Clinic created the EverybodyIN Fund for Change as a way to support organizations working to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in the communities Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System serve, the release stated. Mayo staff made contributions to the fund during the month of August, which were matched by Mayo Clinic, creating a pool of $200,000 for grants.

Funds will be awarded to organizations across Mayo Clinic’s communities in Arizona, Florida, Rochester and the four regions of Mayo Clinic Health System.

The southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System with locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Blooming Prairie, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson, Kenyon, Lake City, New Richland, Owatonna, Plainview, Red Wing, Wells and Zumbrota along with Lake Mills will award $20,000 in grants to area nonprofits. Full details and grant requirements can be found on the region’s community engagement webpage.

“Mayo Clinic established the Fund for Change in response to staff who asked for opportunities to support change and equity in communities,” said Erin Sexton, director of enterprise community engagement for Mayo Clinic. “We are excited to begin receiving grant applications and make awards to organizations that directly benefit the communities where many of our patients and staff live.”

The deadline to apply is Nov. 29. Proposals will be assessed in part on how their efforts will contribute to eliminating racism, promoting social justice and advancing equity and inclusion for diverse members of Mayo’s communities.