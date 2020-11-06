expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Gophers looking for first win of season

By Associated Press

Published 4:13 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Minnesota has a golden opportunity to notch its first win of the season on Saturday when it travels to Illinois to face a team decimated by COVID-19 protocols.

Led by quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Golden Gophers (0-2) have taken a big step back from their 11-2 dream season in 2019.

They are last in the FBS with an average of 9.48 yards per play allowed. They were 10th nationally last season in total defense and have forced only two punts in two games, a 49-24 loss to Michigan and a 45-44 loss to Maryland.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “They are just inexperienced and they are getting experience right now, especially in a COVID season. You usually benefit from all that offseason work, but everybody is in the same boat right now. We got to find a way to be better.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith recognizes how important Saturday’s game is to Illinois (0-2). The Illini were crushed by Wisconsin 45-7 in the season opener, and lost 31-24 to Purdue last week.

“Obviously it’s a game we need to win,” Smith said. “If you look at what they’ve done offensively both games, they played really good offense. Haven’t played as well defensively, but offensively continue to move the ball on everyone.”

Illini COVID woes

Illinois starting QB Brandon Peters remains out after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to last week’s loss. His backup, Isaiah Washington, is also presumed out due to contact testing protocols. At least 12 Illinois players are expected to miss the Minnesota game, including placekicker James McCourt.

Look for fourth-stringer Coran Taylor, who showed some talent against Purdue, to see considerable playing time again after Matt Robinson (third on the team’s QB depth chart) left that game early with an apparent ankle injury. Robinson’s status was unclear for Saturday.

Gophers coach positive

Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi tested positive for this week COVID-19 and will not coach during Saturday’s game. No other members of Minnesota’s coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s daily antigen testing this week, team officials said. In Rossi’s absence, defensive special teams coach Joe Harasymiak will call the defense.

Mo-mentum

The most positive trend for the Gophers in contrast to their early struggles has been the production of running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the junior who took over as the featured ball-carrier after the departure of sixth-year senior Rodney Smith.

Ibrahim, who led the team in rushing in 2018 when Smith was injured, leads the Big Ten in attempts, yards and touchdowns. Ibrahim had a career-high 41 carries for 207 yards against Maryland last week, with four scores in the first half.

“He is one of the hardest workers on the team, and nobody would ever argue that,” receiver Seth Green said. “I think that’s why we all love Mo so much. It’s not only his talents but his work ethic.”

Defending the D

Two years ago, a string of lopsided losses for Minnesota marked by leaky defense led to the firing of defensive coordinator Robb Smith. Rossi helped engineer a remarkable turnaround midway through the 2018 season that continued in 2019. Even with Rossi out this week, Fleck’s not sweating the leadership on that side of the ball.

“I think Joe Ross is an unbelievable coordinator. I think he’s one of the best football coaches I’ve ever been around: X’s and O’s, the way he teaches, the way he demands, the way he cares, the way he loves his players, the way players love him,” Fleck said. “It’s a challenge. We knew that from the start.”

He said it

“They’ve suffered two losses just like we have. I’m hoping they get our best shot, and I’m sure we’re expecting to get their best shot.” — Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season