expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Garage burglaries and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:53 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday of a reported burglary in a garage overnight at 1502 Lakewood Ave. Loose change was reported missing.

Police received a report at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday that someone had been in a garage and vehicle overnight at 104 Tamra Lane. Change and a switchblade knife were missing from the vehicle, and a pair of women’s Nike shoes were missing from the garage.

Police received a report at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday that someone had entered an attached garage overnight at 105 Tamra Lane and taken cash from inside an unlocked vehicle.

 

1 held on warrant

Police held Carlos G. Reyes, 44, on a Department of Corrections warrant and giving false information after receiving a report at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at 517 E. Fourth St.

More News

Notices

State to open new COVID-19 testing site in Albert Lea next week

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Vikings place CB Hill on IR, long snapper on COVID list

Health Updates

State to open new COVID-19 testing site in Albert Lea next week

Gophers/NCAA

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage burglaries and other reports

Health Updates

Virus surge engulfs the U.S., Texas at 1M cases, Calif. nears

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen and other reports