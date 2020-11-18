expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Albert Lea first responders are again implementing stricter safety precautions amongst their own staff as they begin to feel the effects of increased COVID-19 cases in the community.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson, who oversees both the city’s police and fire departments, said prior to last week, both the police and fire departments had not had any positive cases amongst either department, but they are now dealing with the ramifications of positive tests.

Thus far, three police officers on one of the evening shifts have tested positive, and they are waiting for test results for two more officers that they speculate could have been tied to a large house party they responded to. With two more positions he is trying to fill and one person on light duty, the department is “extremely thin,” he said.

JD Carlson

Carlson said earlier in the spring during the shutdown, the departments had implemented COVID safety plans, but as spring and summer progressed with fewer cases in the county, those plans loosened a bit. Because of increased cases in the county in recent weeks, however, those precautions are again being fully implemented.

“Police and fire can’t shut down like you’re seeing other businesses …” he said. “We can’t just say we’re not going to come into work.”

The police department is utilizing what he described as platoon staffing in the night shifts, where officers work with the same three or four officers each time they are on duty.

While the fire department has been used to working 24-hour shifts even before the pandemic, he said it is especially helpful now to avoid cross contamination amongst the different shifts. To reduce the chance for cross-contamination among the full-time firefighters, the department has also put meetings, ride-alongs and even use of the gym at the station on hold for part-time, paid on-call firefighters, and is not hosting training events or tours at the station.

For medical calls, ambulance crews and firefighters will respond, and though police may also be dispatched, they will not directly engage unless absolutely necessary, he said.

Carlson said in the spring the departments put a hold on not allowing vacations, and they are now reviewing requests for leave closer to the dates being requested.

He said he hopes the governor’s latest executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. will help their call load, though he questions whether people will just leave those establishments and instead go to someone’s house instead.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, he is also worried about the night before Thanksgiving, which is typically a busy time for officers as college students return home and often go out with their friends.

Moving forward, he asked residents for their patience.

“We’ve prided ourselves on our relationship building with the community,” he said. “We recognize it’s tough on the citizens, but it’s equally as tough on our officers.”

Ideally, officers want to get out and respond to every call in-person, but now because of COVID, if an officer can handle a call over the phone, that is the preferred method, though if necessary, officers will respond in-person.

He advised residents to still contact them with concerns, though because of staffing levels, the response might sometimes take longer.

 

More News

Bringing holiday cheer

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

News

Bringing holiday cheer

Cops, Courts & Fires

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

Faith

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

News

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

News

Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Health Updates

Health department starts texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts

News

Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

News

Give to the Max Day scheduled

Health Updates

New therapy drug that decreases need for hospitalizations, emergency visits arrives in Minnesota

News

Donations needed for Jack Frost’s Closet

News

United Way will host pantry and mask distribution

News

Cost-share funds available for hog, turkey farmers for COVID-19 losses

Health Updates

New curbs coming for youth sports, gyms, night life

News

City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

ICUs full across Mayo Clinic Health System region

Education

Albert Lea schools providing food for students, adults

Health Updates

Rapid COVID-19 testing available through MercyOne

News

Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations across Minnesota continue to rise; Freeborn County reports 25 new cases

News

County board votes to close county buildings to the public

Health Updates

Minnesota National Guard ramps up COVID-19 support

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup stolen and other reports

Health Updates

‘Every case of flu prevented is worthwhile’