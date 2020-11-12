expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Eleanor A. Leiser (Calverley)

By Submitted

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Eleanor A. Leiser (Calverley), 94, of Northfield, MN, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away at the Benedictine of Northfield on Monday, November 2.

Eleanor A. Leiser (Calverley)

A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, November 18 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Don Malinsky presiding. There will be a public visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Clarks Grove Cemetery with Rev. Steve Leiser officiating the committal ceremony. Eleanor was born on March 15th, 1926 to Alfred and Nora Christensen in Bath Township. She grew up on a farm outside of Geneva, MN. In 1943 she graduated as Salutatorian from Ellendale High School. Eleanor married James Calverley on September 17th, 1944 at Clarks Grove Baptist Church. Together they had four children. She was active in the Farther Lights and Mission Circles at the Clarks Grove Baptist Church. She also taught Sunday School there. Eleanor worked at Dee’s Grill and for many years at Wilson & Co. in the accounting department. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, reading and sudoku. We all fondly remember Saturday mornings when she would stir up a batch of her famous cinnamon rolls.

Eleanor A. Leiser (Calverley)

On January 10th, 1981, Eleanor married Robert Leiser. They moved to Green Valley, Arizona. There she attended and was active in the Valley Presbyterian Church. After Bob’s death she returned to Minnesota. Surviving her are her four children; Carolyn (David) Hanson, Ame (Marcelyn) Wiger, James (Amy) Calverley, Mark (Dawn) Calverley; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are four stepchildren; Steve (Jennifer) Leiser, Colleen (Gary) Brudvig, Mark (Josephine) Leiser, Christine (Randy) Hills and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Her sister, Lucille Kubista, of Waseca also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Nora Christensen, husbands James Calverley and Robert Leiser, brothers Virgil (Orla) Christensen, LaVerne Christensen, Marlin Christensen, brothers in law Elmer Kuyper and George Kubista.

More News

Eleanor A. Leiser (Calverley)

GOP backs off from seeking to strip Walz of emergency powers

Laurene “Joy” Peterson

Roger Trolen

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

GOP backs off from seeking to strip Walz of emergency powers

Health Updates

State to open new COVID-19 testing site in Albert Lea next week

Gophers/NCAA

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage burglaries and other reports

Health Updates

Virus surge engulfs the U.S., Texas at 1M cases, Calif. nears

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID