Ardella “Elaine” Bjerke, age 95 of Albert Lea, passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home.

Elaine was born on December 29, 1924 in rural Glenville to Henry and Mabel (Knutson) Halverson. She attended Glenville Country grade school and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1943. After Elaine graduated, she worked at American Gas Company, Motor Supply, Wayne Pooley Insurance and later for Marvin Gaard Crop Insurance. On August 27, 1949 Elaine married Byron (Barney) Bjerke at Round Prairie Lutheran Church. She helped her husband on the farm.

Elaine was a member of East Freeborn Lutheran Church and served on the Altar Guild for 52 years and was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years. She was also a member of the Sons of Norway. Elaine enjoyed bowling, watching the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with family and friends.

Elaine is survived by her son Bradley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Byron in 2009; brother Rollin Halverson; sister and brother-in-law Betty (Phil) Callahan; brothers-in-law William (Dorothy) Bjerke, and Orville (Lois) Bjerke; sisters-in-law Helen (Wallace) Thompson and Stella (Junior) Bakken.

A private committal service will take place at East Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. Rev. Matt Griggs will officiate. Condolences and notes of sympathy may be sent in care of the Elaine Bjerke Family to: Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy 13 N Albert Lea, MN 56007.